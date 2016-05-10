Positive Grid introduces tone-matching component-modelled EQs

Having used it to create a set of compressor plugins, Positive Grid has now put its component-based modelling technology to work on a selection of EQs.

The Pro Series EQ Plug-Ins comprise Digital, Tube and Passive equalisers, which promise to let you acoustically match the tonal quality or overall sound of different tracks, or to import the 'colour' of any source recording to your own projects.

The 5-band Digital EQ is designed to be clear and transparent, while the Tube EQ promises to capture the essence of analogue equalizers. Passive EQ, meanwhile, is said to useful when you need to shape a more 'musical' mix.

The Pro Series EQ Plug-Ins are available now priced at $99 and can be purchased from the Positive Grid website. You can also download a demo.