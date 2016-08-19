Point Blank traces a history of house music and the Roland TR-909

House is by far the most widespread form of dance music, with its repetitive, four-four nature defining the sound of nightclubs since its inception. But how did it start? Who were the innovators, and why did certain bits of gear end up becoming synonymous with the genre.

In a new series, Point Blank visited the Brighton studio of F9 Audio founder and Freemasons member James Wiltshire to investigate the origins of dance music. He explains both who and what went into creating those early records, and how the scene and studios grew with the sound. Watch part one above and make sure you subscribe to Point Blank's YouTube channel so you don't miss part two.

