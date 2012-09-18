PMC twotwo monitors

This new active monitor range is the usual high quality faire from PMC utilising their ATL bass loading technology, high quality input selection and aimed at the usual professional market. Finished in a sultry 'midnight blue' colour scheme they really look much better than the other black brick style PMC's.

There's two different sizes on offer right now but a larger twotwo.8 series will be launched as the largest in the range soon.

twotwo.5 is priced at £2750.00 and thetwotwo.6 £3495.00 both RRP excluding VAT

PMC twotwo press release

The Professional Monitor Company, the UK-based manufacturer of precision reference monitors for the international broadcast and recording market, are announcing a new range of powered two-way nearfield monitors at this year's IBC.

The active twotwo™ series combines PMC's world-class design pedigree and respected Advanced Transmission Line™ (ATL™) bass loading technology with sophisticated digital signal processing. The result is a range of premium true reference tools designed for ultra-critical professional monitoring, in stereo or surround.

The stylish, midnight blue range initially comprises two models, the twotwo.5 and twotwo.6. A third, the twotwo.8, will be added in the new year. All three share the same core design and features; the model number refers only to the approximate size (in inches) of the bass driver, with larger numbers denoting increasing cabinet volume, greater bass extension and higher SPLs. The range is designed and built in Britain using state-of-the-art technologies and components, and the result is an unrivalled level of clarity, transparency image stability and accuracy for professional compact monitors.

Like all PMC speakers, the twotwo series is based on ATL designs with their inherent benefits of ultra-low distortion, extended bass response and a consistent, natural-sounding frequency response. All aspects of the range, including the custom-designed 27mm precision soft-dome tweeter and the three new matt doped natural-fibre bass drivers, are new to the nearfield market. Great care has been taken to make the speakers as easy to set up and use as possible, no matter what format the input audio is in; connections include analogue phonos and XLRs as well as an AES3 digital input, which will handle all sample rates up to 192kHz. These innovations mean it's as easy to set up the twotwo range in a rehearsal room with a phono cable and a laptop as it is to drive them on the meterbridge of a digital console in a professional studio.

The twotwo range also draws upon cutting-edge technology designed for other recent PMC products. The onboard DSP engine, derived from that employed in PMC's IB2S-A, optimises the response of the drivers, guarantees a flawless crossover, maximises dispersion, and provides non-invasive protection using modelled excursion limiting. The built-in Class D dual-amplification system builds on the amplifiers developed for PMC's powered range, producing high-resolution audio with unparalleled headroom and detail, delivering 50W to the tweeter and 150W to the bass driver.

Another new design feature of the twotwo series, reflected in the range's rotatable logo, is that the speakers may be mounted vertically or horizontally without compromising tonal accuracy or stereo/surround imaging. There is no need for a separate horizontal version of the speaker for use as a centre channel, or in environments where horizontal use is a necessity for space reasons. The twotwo also includes PMC's new DeeCup vibration-reducing pads on each face, which decouple the speaker from its flat surface, and also prevent it from moving or slipping. The twotwo's mounting flexibility makes it ideally suited for nearfield monitoring of music and speech in situations where space is at a premium, such as in outside broadcast vehicles, small radio on-air studios and television sound control galleries, project music studios, video editing and post-production suites, and for A&R evaluations.

The twotwo.5 and twotwo.6 will be available from October, and the twotwo.8 will follow in the new year. For more information, see www.pmc-speakers.com/twotwo.