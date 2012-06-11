Plant Plants' live setup in pictures

Stu: “Raised on a pedalboard at chest height, I run Boss SP-505 samplers - four of them in fact.

“I use this sampler because it sounds good, and it's designed like a toy, making it fun and easy to use. Every sound is recorded into the sampler manually (line-in, press record, press stop - no software) and triggered back through the corresponding trigger pad.

“The sampler has 16 triggers and just as many banks so running four SP-505s at once (talking to each other though MIDI) I have 64 triggers at my fingertips and manually build the track up from a series of loops and stabs I have recorded into it using our studio stems.”