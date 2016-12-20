Pioneer DJ upgrades its flagship Serato DJ controller to create the DDJ-SZ2

Pioneer DJ has announced the latest update to its flagship Serato DJ controller and introduced the DDJ-SZ2.

The newest addition to the Z-range features updates that mirror the controls found in the latest version of the Serato DJ software, including key shift, key sync, pitch play and Serato Flip.

Read more: Pioneer DJ DDJ- SX3

The hardware has also been updated with improved jog wheel latency, which Pioneer DJ believes will make "scratching more responsive and precise than ever."

Pioneer DJ is also putting a voucher for a free Serato Video expansion pack in the boxes of the first 3,000 DDJ-SZ2 controllers that are shipped worldwide.

Also included in the box are the Serato DJ, Pitch 'n Time DJ and Serato Flip expansion packs, which are bundled with the controller as standard.

The DDJ-SZ2 is available now at an SRP of €2,099 including VAT. For more information, check out the Pioneer DJ website.

DDJ-SZ2 key features