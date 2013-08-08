Pioneer DJ announces S-DJ X active monitors

Pioneer DJ has today announced a new range of active monitors, dubbed the S-DJ X series, that have been designed and built exclusively for dance DJs and producers.

Available with 5, 6- and 8-inch woofer sizes, the primary feature is a tight bass response throughout a range of volumes - something Pioneer attributes to the stiff aramid fibre used in the woofer construction.

They also boast custom-designed Class AB bi-amplifiers and the same 1-inch soft dome tweeters found in the firm's high-end TAD brand speakers.

Other DJ-friendly features include 'auto on' to minimise the amount of fiddling about in the dark looking for rear panel switches, a variety of useful inputs (XLR, TRS, unbalanced RCA) and a power light to indicate when the speaker is on.

List prices (per unit, since they're sold individually) are currently 149 / 199 / 249 euros for the 5, 6- or 8-inch models, respectively.

Pioneer S-DJ X press release

Pioneer DJ releases the S-DJ X series of active monitor speakers designed with dance music in mind. The S-DJ X models are loaded with high-quality speaker technology from Pioneer and pro audio sub-brand TAD*1 to deliver accurate monitoring, a strong bass, and clear mid to high frequencies.

The robust S-DJ X series is optimised to produce a rich bass and a tight, punchy kick even at high volumes. The 5-inch, 6-inch or 8-inch woofers are crafted from stiff aramid fiber, and mounted directly on thick baffles, to produce a robust base with no unwanted resonance; while the highly rigid bass reflex ducts feature grooves to reduce resistance.

Drawing on Pioneer's heritage in speaker production, the S-DJ X series boasts 1-inch soft dome tweeters that use DECO*2 convex diffusers from TAD to deliver a wide sweet spot. And newly designed Class AB bi-amplifiers in the tweeter and woofer units ensure a well-balanced response with no loss of clarity.

With a range of inputs, volume control, high frequency adjustment and auto standby with Auto ON, the S-DJ X series is perfect for home DJing as well as producing.

The S-DJ X series line-up comprises the 6-inch and 8-inch in classic black, and the 5-inch in classic black or cool white; so DJs have a choice of sizes and designs to meet their environment and budget. *Speakers sold individually, not as pairs.

KEY FEATURES IN DETAIL

Tweeters use convex diffusers from TAD to deliver panoramic high frequency sound

The 1-inch soft dome tweeters are fitted with convex diffusers that use DECO technology from TAD Labs' iconic TAD Pro TSM-2201-LR monitor speakers, which are found in professional studios across the world. The diffusers improve the directivity of high frequencies - channelling left, right and up - to ensure a wide sweet spot and 3D stereo sound.

Aramid fiber woofers and front-loaded bass reflex system ensure rich, powerful bass

The S-DJ X series was designed to deliver a robust bass and tight, punchy kick at any volume. The speakers output bass from the front rather than the back, while the highly rigid bass ducts feature grooves to reduce air friction and give a smooth, powerful sound. Woofers are crafted with aramid fibers and large aperture magnets, and directly mounted onto thick MDF baffles, to provide excellent damping and reduce unnecessary resonance.*3

Custom-designed Class AB bi-amps ensure balance needed for accurate monitoring

The S-DJ X series delivers a well-balanced response across all frequencies thanks to newly designed Class AB bi-amplifiers for the woofer and tweeter units, which ensure perfect clarity with low-distortion and no loss of quality.

Auto stand-by with Auto ON eliminates the need to fiddle with the back of the speaker

The speakers switch to stand-by if there is no input detected for 25 minutes, and power up again when input resumes. So there's no need to reach for the back of the speaker to find the ON/OFF switch.

Packed with features for hassle-free set up and everyday use

Designed with the DJ's convenience in mind, the new monitors come with a variety of flexible features: