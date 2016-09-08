Pioneer DJ aims to attract beginners with compact controller and iPad mixing app

Perhaps with an eye on the Christmas market, Pioneer DJ has announced a new portable DJ controller - the DDJ-WeGO4 - that's designed for beginners. It's built very much with iPad users in mind and, to that end, there's also a new mixing app known as WeDJ.

The controller also works with PC and Mac and features standard DJing controls such as play/cue buttons, EQ knobs, tempo sliders, a crossfader and jog wheels for scratching. There are effects, too, plus a built-in audio interface.

The WeDJ app has an animated interface and can access tracks in your iTunes playlists. Things can be kept simple by using the Sync button that gets tracks in time, and the Auto Gain feature that sets the correct volume. There's also a self-explanatory Automix option.

The DDJ-WeGO4 will be available this month in black and white colour options priced at €319, and comes with a licence for Pioneer's rekordbox DJ software for PC and Mac. WeDJ can be purchased now at the introductory price of £2.29/$2.99 on the Apple App Store. The price will rise to €4.99 on 1 October.