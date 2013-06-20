Image 1 of 2 Pioneer DDJ-WeGo setup Image 2 of 2 Pioneer DDJ-WeGo

DJ EXPO 2013: DDJ-WeGO is a highly compact and easy-to-carry controller, compatible with Virtual DJ LE, Serato DJ Intro and Algoriddim Djay. Now iPad-compatible, the DDJ-WeGO is more portable than ever, through the DJC-WeCAi cable and DJay/VJay app.

Available in multiple colours and built to the same high-quality standard of other Pioneer products, the DDJ-WeGO is the perfect solution for beginners, including unique pulse control LED lights that aid in perfecting beat matching.

If you are looking to make your first tentative steps in the world of DJing, then the DDJ-WeGO is the perfect introduction. Despite its affordable price, it still has the Pioneer build quality and has a recognisable layout to what you might expect to find on a set-up at a club in Ibiza.

Start at the DDJ-WeGO and guide yourself through the range until you are mixing like James Zabiela. Simple!