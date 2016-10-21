Phasemaker for iPad promises authentic FM sounds without the programming headaches

Bram Bos, the man responsible for the Ruismaker iOS drum machine, has just released another iPad instrument in the shape of Phasemaker, a 6-operator FM synth.

In fact, Bram reckons that this is the first 6-operator FM synth on iOS, with the multi-layer architecture enabling you to create sounds that are 'expressive and playable'. It's designed to deliver the kind of digital tones that aren't possible using virtual analogue synthesis, and is AUv3-compatible.

While it promises the sounds of the '80s FM machines it's inspired by, the theory is that Phasemaker won't be such a devil to program, offering a more hands-on approach to editing. You get "dozens" of factory presets to get you going.

More specs are below, and you can buy Phasemaker now from the Apple App Store. It's available for iPad and costs £7.99/$9.99.

Bram Bos Phasemaker features

Audio Unit v3 compatible

CoreMidi compatible standalone mode (with background audio)

Custom preset management; user presets available across AU hosts

Dozens of factory presets

42 FM Algorithms (including all 32 DX7 layouts)

12 Oscillators, including the 8 original TX81z waveforms

All 106 parameters can be automated using MIDI CC and AU Parameters

Vintage sounding chorus and reverb effects for classic ambiance

