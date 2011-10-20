Omelet app turns your iPhone into an egg shaker!

Image 1 of 3 Turn your iPhone into an egg shaker Omelet App Image 2 of 3 Included is a quirky resonant effect Mu effect Image 3 of 3 Add 60s style chamber reverb effects Blue Room

This simple Omelet App from Pattern & Noise turns your iPhone and the movements within the built accelerometer into a simple egg shaker. We know it doesn't sound too eggstraordinary at first but jack your iPhone straight into your DAW and get some live percussion with ease, or even use it on stage without having to worry about mic placement.

The claim is that it will respond accurately to even the quickest of shakes. Plus, once you shell out your $1.99 / £1.49 you get two built in effects; Mu, a resonating effect capable of generating a diverse range of evocative sounds and textures and Blue Room, which follows in the tradition of classic 60s echo chamber effects. Cracking! Scramble over to the app store to get it.

Here's some of the general specs from Pattern & Noise.

· Volume and mute controls

· Automatic locking in portrait orientation to prevent accidental changes while playing

· Multitasking support for jamming with your iPod

· Two tailor-made sample banks: One to maximize volume while playing through the built-in speakers. Another with greater dynamic range while playing through the headphone jack

· Optimized for iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPod touch (3rd & 4th generation)