Numark's NV Serato DJ controller gets updated

Numark has announced the NV II, a follow up to its immensely popular NV Serato DJ controller.

The inMusic brand has listened to the NV community and brought about a range of feature updates that address much of the feedback received.

The navigation control has been improved with the following upgrades:

Push to Load via Knob

Deck swap on big button

Onboard quick access controls for beat jump and quantize on/off

Sort by: ALBUM, ARTIST, SONG, BPM, KEY

In addition to the 5-column sort options for the music, there are also further additional columns for KEY, BPM and TIME.

The NV II adds grid lines on the screens to help DJs visualise their tracks with greater accuracy.

There's no exact release date yet, but we know that the NV II will be shipping in Summer 2016 with an MSRP of £539.99. For more information head on over to the Numark website.

Numark NVII key features