NS1 is a new virtual analogue AU synth for iPad

Thanks to its AU support, NS1 can be used within a compatible host such as GarageBand.

Now that GarageBand for iOS supports Audio Unit Extensions, we can expect to see more third-party instruments being released that support the standard. Arturia got the ball rolling with iSEM, and now Nikolozi's NS1 virtual analogue synth has arrived.

This AU-friendly iPad app looks pretty simple: the main oscillator can combine triangle, square and sawtooth waveforms, and there's a separate noise oscillator. Modulation comes courtesy of an envelope and an LFO, while there's also a filter and a stereo delay effect. XY pads let you get hands on with your tweaking, and NS1 can be used as a monophonic or polyphonic instrument.

NS1 is available now priced at £7.99/$9.99, and can be purchased from the Apple App Store.