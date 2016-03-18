Nomad Factory has the Drum Tools to help you hone your beats

The audio plugin community was deeply saddened by the passing of Bernie Torelli, founder of Nomad Factory, but the brand is set to live on thanks to its acquisition by distributor Plugivery. What's more, a new Nomad Factory plugin called Drum Tools has just been released.

This multi-FX unit is designed to help you sculpt your drum sounds and includes modelled transistors, tape- and tube-type algorithms and more. Many of Nomad Factory's trademark effects are also included: gate, expander, compressor, convolution reverb, high- and low-pass filters and EQs. To ensure you don't push things too far, there's an output stage soft clipper.

As well as giving you the flexibility to get in-depth with your tweaking of drum sounds, Drum Tools also comes with a selection of pre-rolled presets.

Drum Tools is compatible with PC and Mac and offered in VST/AU/AAX formats. You can find out more on the Plugivery website. The regular price is $149, but the plugin is currently on sale for the introductory price of $49.