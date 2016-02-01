Download Nomad Factory's Bus Driver compressor plugin for free

The music software community has been mourning the loss of Nomad Factory's Bernie Torelli, who died recently following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bernie was not just a highly respected plugin developer, but also a fine musician and producer - you can find out more about him on the DontCrack website and leave any messages of condolence on a Facebook page - and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

Bernie continued to work throughout his illness, meaning that 2016 will see the release of new Nomad Factory products. Together with DontCrack he decided that one of these, Bus Driver, should be given away free for a limited time, in recognition of the support he received from the audio community throughout his cancer fight.

Bus Driver is an optical compressor that's said to be reminiscent of the best vintage compressors from the '60s. It also includes a Tube-Driver Saturation feature for adding the sound and warmth of a vintage tube amp, and a Soft-Clipping feature at the output stage to eliminate any digital clipping.

Designed to be used on both individual tracks and complete mixes, you can download Bus Driver now from the DontCrack website using the voucher code 'freebusdriver'. It's available for PC and Mac and comes in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats.

It's also worth saying that, for the whole of February, Nomad Factory's entire range of plugins is being offered at a discount. Funds raised through the plugins' sale will help Bernie's family to pay hospital bills and other expenses, so not only do you have a chance to get a selection of high-quality effects processors at great prices, but you you can also rest assured that your money will go to a very worthy cause.