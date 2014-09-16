Nick Monaco's favourite music software
Spectrasonics Trilian
"When I find a sound that I love, I get really attached to it and use it on almost everything. That's exactly what happened when I stumbled upon the Chapman and Retro 60s Bass in the Trilian. I can't find another electric bass sound that rivals it; it really shaped my sound in the last year."
Audio Damage Ratshack Reverb
“Baby Prince from Wolf + Lamb put me up on this piece. He and I started a punk-inspired collaboration called Prince Monaco, and we ran all the vocals through this unit, which is actually modelled after an old RadioShack reverb. If you want to dirty up vocals and add some lo-fi grit, this is a fun little addition. My style now is juxtaposing really clean drums and bass with lo-fi melodic elements, whether it be a vocal, old standup piano or Rhodes.”
IK Multimedia T-Racks Custom Shop
“Mikey Tello from PillowTalk put me up on this. I use it to beef up my live set. It’s an all-in-one mastering suite, and I find it really clean and powerful.”
Audio Damage Dubstation
“You can make some really freaky dub sounds with this vintage-style delay effect. I use it when I’m making dubs, edits, and even actual dub music.”
Arturia Analog Factory
“This is the mothership! It makes digging for synth sounds really easy and contains all of the classic synthesisers in one. I use this plugin a lot when I’m on the road and don’t have access to any of my hard synths.”