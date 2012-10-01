New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2012)

Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, apps, DJ gear and other hardware to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm Total Guitar and Guitarist’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 182, Future Music issue 257, and Guitarist issue 359.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: UVI Darklight IIx

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“£145 is quite a price tag for something so niche, so whether or not you should invest will depend on how relevant these extremely retro sounds are to your music.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: UVI Darklight IIx

(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)

BUY: UVI Darklight IIx currently available from:

US: Sweetwater