New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2012)
UVI Darklight IIx (£145)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, apps, DJ gear and other hardware to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm Total Guitar and Guitarist’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 182, Future Music issue 257, and Guitarist issue 359.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: UVI Darklight IIx
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“£145 is quite a price tag for something so niche, so whether or not you should invest will depend on how relevant these extremely retro sounds are to your music.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Darklight IIx
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
Propellerhead Software Korg Polysix Rack Extension (€39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Polysix RE sounds just as good as its superb plug-in sibling and for Reason users looking for a classic synth to add to their arsenal it's worth every penny of its very reasonable asking price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Polysix Rack Extension
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
Zaplin Music TriqTraq (£1.49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Zaplin Music have created something rather special with TriqTraq. The live sequencing fundamentals are sound, and the polyrhythmic loop manipulation is awesome. Buy it!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zaplin Music TriqTraq
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
Hollow Sun Advanced Noise Generator (£8)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another pocket-change winner from Hollow Sun.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hollow Sun Advanced Noise Generator
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
Jam Origin MIDI Guitar (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A useful app, and we'd strongly recommend trying it out to see how well you get on with it.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jam Origin MIDI Guitar
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
DMG Audio PitchFunk (£75)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A modulation-crazy curveball from DMG, PitchFunk is a veritable gift for sound designers and electronic producers.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio PitchFunk
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
Synchro Arts Revoice Pro (£499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you can handle its workflow (and price), Revoice Pro is an incredible useful vocal doubling and manipulation tool.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synchro Arts Revoice Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
i3 DSP-Quattro 4 (€79)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As a straight-up audio editor, DSP-Quattro is a bargain; its powerful instrument hosting and routing options are impressive bonuses.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: i3 DSP-Quattro 4
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
Arturia Wurlitzer V (£99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you want a playable Wurlitzer emulation that both looks and sounds the part, step this way.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Wurlitzer V
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 182)
Pioneer RMX-1000 Remix Station (£599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An impressive and highly configurable three-in-one effects processor - with a hefty price tag.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer RMX-1000 Remix Station
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 257)
Slate Digital Virtual Tape Machines ($249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Warm and rich when tracking and mastering - VTM really does deliver the sound of tape.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Virtual Tape Machines
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 257)
Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol F1 (£195)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The F1 opens a lot of doors for Traktor's future. Well built, well implemented and very flexible.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NI Traktor Kontrol F1
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 257)
Tascam iU2 (£149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A comprehensive portable I/O device for both Apple's iOS and computers - someone needed to invent this, Tascam has, and it's done a brilliant job.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam iU2
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
Peavey Xport USB Guitar Interface (£39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Xport is a great guitarist's companion to a laptop that will work for recording or practice wherever you are.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peavey Xport USB Guitar Interface
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
EVE Audio SC204 (£599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great pair of small monitors from EVE that think they're bigger than they are.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EVE Audio SC204
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 257)
SPL Neos 24/2 Mixer (£5795)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Big, bold and expensive, but if you want the best, look no further.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SPL Neos 24/2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 257)
Pioneer DJM-850 Mixer (£1299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The DJM-850 is a top quality DJ mixer, updated with new effects and a USB sound card.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJM-850 Mixer
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 257)
Vermona Action Filter 3 (£280)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Does what it says, but is probably most useful in the DJ arena rather than as an essential studio tool.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vermona Action Filter 3
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 257)
Tascam DP-24 (£749)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A self-contained 24-track recording studio that will take you from the first chord to a finished CD.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam DP-24
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 359)
