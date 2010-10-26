New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2010)
Audio Damage Axon ($59)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest DAWs, synths, plug-ins and iOS apps to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 157 and Future Music issue 232 and published on MusicRadar throughout September and October.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Audio Damage Axon.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It might not be everybody's cup of tea, but it's hard to imagine another plug-in with so few parameters that allows so much experimentation.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Axon
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 157)
iceGear Xenon (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“At this price, Xenon is a good buy for budding iOS music producers.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iceGear Xenon
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 157)
Voxengo HarmoniEQ 2.0 ($100)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's hard to go wrong with Voxengo plug-ins, and HarmoniEQ only strengthens that perception.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Voxengo HarmoniEQ 2.0
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 157)
Flux TRAX (£399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“TRAX is a fine package covering many bases, with some unusual tricks that will appeal particularly to post-production pros and sound design wizards.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Flux TRAX
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 157)
Sound Radix Auto-Align ($149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A simple and elegant solution that takes the hassle out of time-aligning different mic channels.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sound Radix Auto-Align
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 157)
Waves JJP Artist Signature Collection (£646)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Signature Collection concept is one you'll love or hate, but there's no denying the quality of the plug-ins themselves.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves JJP Artist Signature Collection
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 157)
tomoberheim SEM (€950)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the best analogue mono synths on the market. Phenomenal sound and classic heritage.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: tomoberheim SEM
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 232)
Native Instruments Komplete 7 (£399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An enormous amount in one very affordable and Komplete package. Well done NI.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Komplete 7
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 232)
Unity Audio The Rock (£1,750)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Accurate response and excellent mid frequency fidelity makes The Rock a rare chunk of reality.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Unity Audio The Rock
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 232)
Sony Creative Software ACID Music Studio 8 (£50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid entry-level package with some nice extras. A lack of automation may hold you back.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sony Creative Software ACID Music Studio 8
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 232)
Modartt Pianoteq 3.6 (€249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Almost the perfect piano, now at a more attainable price. Highly versatile and expressive.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Modartt Pianoteq 3.6
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 232)
M-Audio Axiom 49 (£270)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're upgrading this is the one to go for. It may be a little pricier but you get what you pay for.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Axiom 49
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 232)
Liked this? Now read: In pictures: the best hi-tech gear of 2009
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Connect with Rhythm: via Twitter and Facebook
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter