Ableton has already had a stab at helping you with the creative side of music making with its well-received book, and now the company has kicked off a new video series that features artists telling you the ‘One Thing’ they do to keep their creativity flowing.

There are 13 videos at launch - including contributions from Astronautica, Daedelus, DJ Dahi, Robert Koch and Catnapp - with more to be added.

Check out the One Thing video series on the Ableton website.