New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2013)
Native Instruments Reverb Classics
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two good quality reverbs that pay more than a passing tribute to a couple of classic hardware units."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 264)
Warm Audio WA12 Discrete Mic Pre
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With a sound and build quality that defies its price the WA12 has everything to recommend it."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 264)
Studio Devil Virtual Tube Preamp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"You kind of have to know why you need it and how/when to use it, but VTP brings convincing valve warmth to any signal."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Steinberg sonote beat re:edit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Rather underpowered in several areas but innovative and great fun, this is a plugin that all Cubase 7 users should check out."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Universal Audio Teletronix LA-2A Classic Leveler Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As close to the real thing as we've yet heard, these three stellar compressors sound really incredible."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Notion Music Notion 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A viable alternative to Finale and Sibelius. Check out the free alternatives, though - they may be all you need."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Audiffex Multi Drive Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A competent collection of drive emulations at a bargain price."
3.5 out of 5
Arturia iMini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As a straight-up recreation of the Minimoog, though, it's already a resounding success: that legendary low end is well reproduced, and there's plenty of warmth and analogue authenticity in evidence."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Propellerhead Rotor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Rotor pulls off a suitably gritty Leslie emulation, delivering old-school modulation with aplomb."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Sonosaurus Drumjam
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The sounds are fantastic, the rhythms are smoking and the fun is immense. We'd love the ability to customise the patterns, but that aside, Drumjam is awesome."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Native Instruments Traktor DJ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Seasoned pro Traktor users will love it just as much as dabbling hobbyists."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Exponential Audio Phoenix Verb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Exponential Audio is clearly in it for the long hall (ahem), barrelling out of the gates with this refined debut."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Tracktion Software Tracktion 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"More seasoned users will find it a nominal upgrade, but for the uninitiated Tracktion 4 is well worth a spin."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Exponential Audio R2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A very solid choice for anyone after a highly adjustable, classic-sounding reverb plugin, the only downside being its price tag."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 190)
Korg MS-20 mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A faithful resurrection of the MS-20, at a crazily good price. Everyone should own one!"
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 265)
NI Raw Voltage Maschine Expansion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A superb deal and classy library for any producer needing extra analogue drums and effects."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 265)
Lindell Audio 6X-500 Mic Pre/EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Combining great sonic capabilities, ergonomic design and good build quality it'll prove hard to resist."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 265)
Lindell Audio 7X-500 Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Bottom line? A great unit and a new company to explore."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 265)
Inspired Instruments You Rock Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An extremely fun and interesting guitar-like MIDI instrument. Perfect for guitarists struggling with MIDI keyboards."
4 out of 5
