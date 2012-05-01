New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2012)

Toontrack has decided to apply its EZ concept to the world of keyboards. How hard can it be?

Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, hardware, iOS apps and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of the Computer Music and Future Music test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issues 177/178 and Future Music issue 252.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Toontrack’s EZkeys Grand Piano

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“If you're a songwriter who can't play the piano, EZkeys is flexible enough to bend to your creative will.”

3.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Toontrack EZkeys Grand Piano

(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)

BUY: Toontrack EZkeys Grand Piano currently available from:

UK: Thomann | DV247

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass