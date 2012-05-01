New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2012)
Toontrack EZkeys Grand Piano (£115)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're a songwriter who can't play the piano, EZkeys is flexible enough to bend to your creative will.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack EZkeys Grand Piano
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
XILS-lab Le Masque: Delay (€59)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“From funky percussion treatments to trippy guitar and synth motionscapes, LeMasque: Delay is a delay like no other.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-Lab Le Masque: Delay
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
Garritan Instant Orchestra ($150)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A must for orchestral ignoramuses everywhere.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Garritan Instant Orchestra
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
Best Service Galaxy X (£219)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A massive realm of sound that throws up all manner of fabulous surprises.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Best Service Galaxy X
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
ART XConnect USB microphone cable (£30)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great input solution for mobile recordists, laptop DJs and anyone looking to connect a dynamic mic without the 'hassle' of a separate audio interface.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ART XConnect USB microphone cable
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
Prodipe Studio 22 Pro (£150)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With Cubase 5 LE and a bizarre GM soft synth (PC-only) also in the box, this is a decent package at a fair price.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prodipe Studio 22 Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
Straightarrow Quiver 1.1 ($69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Behind that unassuming façade lies a modular synth of extraordinary power.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Straightarrow Quiver 1.1
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
ValhallaDSP UberMod ($50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Boundless modulation at a bargain price - don't miss this one, no matter what kind of music you make.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ValhallaDSP ÜberMod
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 177)
Clavia Nord Drum (£369)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superb drum synth for drummers, percussionists and programmers alike…”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Drum
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 252)
AudioEase Altiverb 7 (€499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Altiverb 7 looks and sounds better than ever. It's the best convolution reverb plug money can buy.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Ease Altiverb 7
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 252)
KRK Systems 12s Subwoofer (£700)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid-sounding, high quality sub, that's a worthwhile addition to any studio's monitoring set-up.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KRK Systems 12s Subwoofer
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 252)
Plugin Alliance Mäag EQ4 ($199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As a way of shaping a sound the Mäag EQ4 is in a league of its own. Fabulous.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plugin Alliance Mäag EQ4
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 252)
Waves Loudness Meter ($299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A pro-level metering plug-in that covers all output bases comprehensively.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Loudness Meter
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 252)
Propellerhead Software Figure (69p)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Figure is a fun little loop maker with a serious engine running in the background, generating serious sounds at the right price. Go get it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Figure
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 178)
Apple GarageBand For iOS 1.2 (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Everyone from total noobs to pros should snap up this slick, fuss-free musical notepad.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apple GarageBand For iOS 1.2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 178)
Boulanger Labs csGrain (£6.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is one of the coolest, most powerful iOS music apps we've come across in a while.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boulanger Labs csGrain
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 178)
DDMF Metaplugin 2.2 ($29)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A couple of little irritants don't stop us from giving Metaplugin a solid thumbs-up.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DDMF Metaplugin 2.2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 178)
