New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2011)
Analogue Solutions Station X and Station Y (from £479)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Two interesting and complementary boxes that cram in some real analogue fun.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Station X and Station Y
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
Denon DN-SC2000 (£209)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great value, well-built and delivers everything it promises. You're in safe hands with Denon.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Denon DN-SC2000
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
Vengeance-Sound Philta XL (£40)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Philta XL lends further credibility to Vengeance-Sound's status as lord of the dance scene. It's a certified banger!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance-Sound Philta XL
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 162)
iZotope Nectar ($299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you've ever daydreamed about an 'Ozone for vocals', then your wish has been granted - its name is Nectar.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Nectar
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 162)
EastWest The Dark Side ($295)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A doom-laden ROMpler with plenty of instruments to choose from and useful effects.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest The Dark Side
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
Telefunken CU-29 Copperhead (£1195)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The CU-29 Copperhead is a classy performer that will capture a transparent and articulate sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Telefunken CU-29 Copperhead
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 237)
Universal Audio Studer A800 ($349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A typically first-class effort from Universal Audio that can deliver gentle tape flavour or all-out saturated fire.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Studer A800
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 162)
Intua BeatMaker 2 (£12)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A powerful micro studio app that sounds good and is enjoyable to use.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Intua BeatMaker 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 163)
Audio Damage Phosphor ($59)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A thoroughly unique - and very Audio Damage - synth with a tone that's all its own.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Phosphor
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 163)
Cableguys Curve ($159)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“More than meets the eye, Curve will appeal to those seeking a slightly different take on modern synthesis.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cableguys Curve
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 163)
Sonic Charge MicroTonic 3 ($119)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not a huge update, but then MicroTonic was already - and continues to be - one of the best beatboxes money can buy.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Charge MicroTonic 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 163)
iZotope Stutter Edit ($249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Stutter Edit is the Rolls Royce of glitch effects, guaranteeing that your freaky transitions get from A to B in style.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Stutter Edit
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 163)
PSP Audioware N2O ($179)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great update of a classic effect, N2O is yet further evidence to support the theory that you can't go wrong with PSP plug-ins.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP N2O
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 163)
IK Multimedia iRig Mic (£50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Singers, presenters and the pitch-correction-curious will all get something out of the iRig Mic.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig Mic
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
Korg Kaoss Pad Quad (£275)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Lives up to its promise, but is competing too closely with other KPs when it comes to value.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Kaoss Pad Quad
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
Focusrite VRM Box (£96)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A unique concept that's a powerful resource for headphone mixers.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite VRM Box
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
SonicProjects OP-X Pro II ($179)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Outstandingly versatile modern take on Oberheim's classic synths, let down slightly by a clumsy interface.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SonicProjects OP-X Pro II
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
Korg microKey (£69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Built-in hub and great build makes this an ideal pro-quality travel companion keyboard.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg microKey
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
Spectrasonics Omnisphere v1.5 (£329)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An already powerful synth goes interstellar. Registered users - get it now!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spectrasonics Omnisphere v1.5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
Adam Audio A8X Active Monitors (£1298)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sturdy, with excellent HF detail and imaging, let down by their mid-range response.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Adam A8X Active Monitors
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
Elysia Alpha (£228)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Powerful mastering-quality plug-in featuring some unusual and exciting functions.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elysia Alpha
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
Korg microPiano (£299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Some good sounds onboard but ultimately falls short on the connectivity and price front.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg microPiano
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 238)
