New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2012)

Rob Papen Blade (£99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Rob Papen's take on additive synthesis has some clever tricks up its sleeve and does the business sonically."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen Blade
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 178)
u-he Diva ($215)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Diva is architecturally straightforward, but it sounds phenomenal and arguably puts paid to the analogue vs digital debate.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: u-he Diva
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 178)
Eventide 2016 Stereo Room (£159)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“2016 Stereo Room may only offer one algorithm, but it's a real beauty.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide 2016 Stereo Room
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 178)
MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ (€120)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Match and dynamic EQ succesfully brought together in one plug-in, delivering both with equal aplomb.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 178)
MusicDevelopments RapidComposer ($295)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Breaking new ground, RapidComposer is an amazing (but buggy) compositional tool - we're impressed!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MusicDevelopments RapidComposer
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
Sonoris Mastering Compressor (€199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sonoris' Mastering Compressor is one of the very finest dynamics tools we've ever loaded on our master bus.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonoris Mastering Compressor
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 178)
Sonokinetic Vivace (€200)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A classy collection of splendid-sounding orchestral phrases that your listeners will easily mistake for the real thing.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonokinetic Vivace
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 178)
FabFilter Saturn (£114)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of very few multiband plug-ins, Saturn is easy to use, wildly creative and sounds incredible.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Saturn
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 253)
Heavyocity Evolve R2 (€199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Superb for adding something special to your soundtracks and dancefloor smashes.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Heavyocity Evolve R2
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 253)
Prodipe STC-3D Ludovic Lanen (£130)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We'd have no problem recommending this as an ideal inexpensive all-rounder.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prodipe STC-3D Ludovic Lanen
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 253)
Nord C2D (£2599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A significant improvement over the C2, the C2D now appeals to tonewheel purists too.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord C2D
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 253)
Plugin Alliance Noveltech Character ($99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Enhances the character of the source without colouring it with its own sound. Excellent.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plugin Alliance Noveltech Character
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 253)
Roland Jupiter-50 (£2000)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Cheaper and more portable than the '80 if you don't need its keybed, polyphony or touchscreen.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Jupiter-50
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 253)
Waves InPhase (from $99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If phasing issues are blighting your mixes, Waves has the remedy with this superb correction tool.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves InPhase
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 253)
Arturia Spark Vintage Drum Machines (€99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We'd really like to see Arturia tidy the Spark interface up; there's a ton of functionality here, but it all feels a bit confused.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Spark Vintage Drum Machines
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
iceGear Cassini (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Is it worth buying if you've already got Argon? Absolutely - the polyphony alone makes it worth the measly asking price, but there's also much more modulation here and a better interface.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iceGear Cassini
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
Waves / Musicsoft Arts Mashup (£27.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Mashup's ergonomics, interface and design are outstanding, and the iPod/iPhone headphone monitoring system is almost worth the price alone.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves / Musicsoft Arts Mashup
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
Ultimate Sound Bank UVI Electro Suite (£149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“In short, very impressive!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ultimate Sound Bank UVI Electro Suite
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
IK Multimedia iKlip Studio (£30)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Does its job at least as well as the next iPad stand.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iKlip Studio
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
XILS-lab Chor'X (€59)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Quirky and characterful, Chor'X combines retro-style chorusing with true stereo signal placement to good effect.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-lab Chor'X
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
FXpansion Etch (£69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Etch immediately takes its place at the top table of filter plug-ins. If you care about filtering, you simply have to try it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Etch
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
iZotope Iris (£169)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Iris makes spectral sound design easier and more fun than ever - put in the effort to master it and you'll reap the rewards.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Iris
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)
Tone2 Saurus (£90)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Beautifully designed and with some modern niceties, Saurus has a fabulous sound and a very appealing price tag.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 Saurus
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 179)