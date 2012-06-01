New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2012)

Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We've collated the latest plug-ins, hardware, iOS apps and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of the Computer Music and Future Music test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issues 178/179 and Future Music issue 253 and published on MusicRadar in May 2012.

Scroll on for this month's top picks and click through to read each product's full review.