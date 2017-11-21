Akai’s MPC 2.0 software is now officially available and brings new features to your beat production hardware

Following a lengthy beta period, Akai has released MPC 2.0, the new software for its range of beat production hardware. This operates either standalone or as a VST/AU/AAX plugin, and offers a range of new features.

Notably, there’s now audio track recording, as well as real-time timestretching and pitchshifting. You can drag and drop audio and MIDI, and there’s support for both Ableton Link and Bluetooth 4.0 MIDI. There are advanced signal routing capabilities, and the mixer layout has been reworked, too.

If you own an MPC X, Live or Touch, the upgrade to MPC 2.0 is free. MPC Renaissance and Studio owners will have to pay $100 (though MPC Studio Black owners can have it for free if they registered after 1 January 2017), while MPC Element and MPK225, MPK249 and MPK261 users can get the updated software for $150.

Find out more on the Akai Professional website.