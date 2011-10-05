New M-Audio Fast Track audio interfaces: C400 and C600

Image 1 of 7 Meet the new Fast Track family: the C400 and C600. Click the image for detail shots of both interfaces. M-Audio Fast Track C400 and C600 Image 2 of 7 M-Audio Fast Track C400 top Image 3 of 7 M-Audio Fast Track C400 front Image 4 of 7 M-Audio Fast Track C400 back Image 5 of 7 M-Audio Fast Track C600 top Image 6 of 7 M-Audio Fast Track C600 front Image 7 of 7 M-Audio Fast Track C600 back

A great many of us have owned or used an M-Audio Fast Track audio interface at some point in our music making career, and Avid has just announced that two 'next generation' models are to be released: the C400 and C600.

The biggest change is a physical one: both interfaces have a new angled desktop-friendly design, with controls on the top rather than the front. As you'd expect, excellent audio quality is promised, as is an integrated monitor management system. The C400 is a 4-in/6-out device, while the C600 is a 6-in/8-out interface.

The C400 and C600 should be available immediately priced at £209 and £339 respectively. Check out the M-Audio website for detailed specs, or have a read of the official press release below.

M-Audio Fast Track C400 and C600 press release

Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced the release of the Fast Track® C400 and Fast Track C600—the next generation of the best-selling M-Audio® Fast Track line of USB interfaces. Extending Avid's legacy of providing best-in-class solutions for customers of all skill levels—from advanced professionals to students and beginners—the new Fast Track C-series delivers exceptional audio quality plus hands-on controls for a superior user experience. The interfaces are available bundled with studio-standard Pro Tools® MP software or as standalone units.

Sporting a new, desktop-friendly, ergonomic design, the new Fast Track C-series interfaces combine multiple solutions into one by incorporating a studio-quality audio interface, unique hands-on controls, and an integrated monitor management system. The end result is a new generation of music creation solutions that empower musicians to deliver better quality recordings in less time.

All-new industrial design maximizes desktop space while providing hands-on access to key controls.

An assignable Multi button delivers hands-on software control, enabling musicians to maintain the creative flow (Fast Track C600 also features re-assignable transport controls).

Superior converters, redesigned analog signal paths, and 24-bit/96 kHz audio fidelity ensure recordings will sound amazing.

Intuitive monitor management system enables musicians to compare their mixes on multiple sets of studio monitors—confirming mixes translate well.

Onboard MX Core DSP technology supplies reverb and delay on headphone outputs, inspiring great performances and delivering low-latency monitoring without taxing the host computer.

Each interface is available as a bundle with industry-leading Pro Tools MP software, or standalone for use with other popular audio software.

"Our product designers met directly with our customers, looked at how they create their recordings, and constructed a desktop unit that would truly be the centerpiece of a home studio," said Tanguy Leborgne, Avid vice president, creative enthusiasts product management. "With the Fast Track C-Series, musicians get an interface, hands-on controls, and a monitor management system - all in one lightweight, portable unit with incredible audio fidelity and performance specs. These exciting releases make it simpler than ever to transform ideas into professional-quality music by putting more control at your fingertips, giving you the freedom to make music at the speed of your creativity."

Availability and Pricing

Fast Track C400 and C600 are available now for £209/€229 and £339/€369 respectively, and include Pro Tools SE streamlined music creation software. Pro Tools MP + Fast Track C400 is available for £339/€369. Pro Tools MP + Fast Track C600 is available for £459/€499. To learn more about the Fast Track C-series visit www.m-audio.com. For purchasing inquiries, please visit the Avid Store.