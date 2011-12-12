New Faderfox DS3 controller for Traktor

Image 1 of 2 Classic Faderfox design Faderfox DS3 Image 2 of 2 Over 1200 controller assignments Faderfox DS3 front

The striking design and fantastic build quality of the small Faderfox controllers have made them extremely popular. This new Traktor Pro 2 controller, looks just as good.



Aimed at Traktor Pro 2 users that want to get the most out of using hotcues, samples and effects. the controller is mainly based around 12 tactile buttons for triggering these cues and samples. It's USB powered, plug and play and comes with a ready to go template for Traktor Pro 2. Priced at €250 and available now!

Full details from Faderfox below

DS3 is the perfect solution if you like to work with samples, loops, hotcues and FX in Traktor Pro 2. The device has 12 extra large keys with a perfect tactile feeling to fire samples and for convenient access to 8 hotcues and all the transport functions. 4 multifunctional encoders give you a quick control to various deck, loop and FX parameters.

A display shows all the values on the device so you don't have to look at the screen all the time. You can switch the device to each of the 4 decks by dedicated buttons in a fast way. Last but not least there are special loop recorder and browser sections. About 1200 assignments gives this little box an enormous power for your performance.

for DJ software (optimised for Native Instruments Traktor Pro 2) Setup files for Traktor Pro/Duo 2 in version 2.1.1 or higher are shipped with the controller

- all free to reassign Very compact design in a black, plastic casing (desktop format 180x105x70 mm, 350 g)

System requirements