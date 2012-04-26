New Editors Keys Ableton Live shortcut keyboard

PRESS RELEASE: Editors Keys will be launching a brand new shortcut keyboard for Ableton Live, on 27th April. The company made great use of social networks to work with over 100 Ableton Live users and producers worldwide, helping them create their latest range of shortcut keyboards.

The process began by contacting well-known editors and enthusiasts on social networks such as Twitter, FaceBook and LinkedIn.

"We basically laid out all of the options that we would normally discuss internally at Editors Keys HQ and shared them with everyone! We worked closely with our fans to create a truly special shortcut keyboard." Said Aimee O'Brien of Editors Keys.

The new keyboards feature a 'stand out' black and white design, which on paper shouldn't really work, however the editing community fell in love with this design and it's easy to see why.

The shortcut keys really punch, making it easier to edit in the dim lights of a studio. Each keyboard features over 70 shortcuts for Ableton Live, helping you to complete your projects faster than ever before.

The keyboard is an ultra thin design with well-spaced keys making it great for typing and editing. The shortcut keys contain both icon and text displays, helping you to save loads of time compared to going through the menus. They also make your workstation look great in the process.

"It was great to work with real world editors on these new products. These are the people that actually use them as a tool in their own career, so it makes perfect sense to involve them in the design stages. We got some amazing feedback from over 100 users and the design changed a few times along the way." Said Mark B Brown, company director of Editors Keys.com

Over 30,000 people around the world now use Editors Keys now, making them one of the largest shortcut keyboard manufacturers.

All the keyboards are Mac and PC compatible and are £59.99 from www.editorskeys.com

