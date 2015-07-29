Native Instruments shows you how to mix using the Stems audio format

Some 'next-gen' audio formats tend to arrive with a great deal of fanfare and then quickly get forgotten about, but Native Instruments seems keen to ensure that its Stems project is different.

For the benefit of those not in the know, we should explain that Stems song files can contain four split-up track elements, giving DJs and remixers more creative control (providing they have Stem-compatible software, that is). Stem files will also play back as mixed audio files in any software that supports MP4.

In a bid to showcase the creative potential offered by Stems, Native Instruments has put together a video showing how you can mix with them using its Traktor Pro 2 software and Traktor Kontrol D2 hardware controller. Check it out above.

For more details, check out the Stems website.