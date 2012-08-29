Native Instruments Maschine MkII image and specs unveiled

Image 1 of 3 Native Instruments Maschine MKII

Update: Native Instruments has now released full official details on their site. The leaked info below appears to be accurate, but there are a few extra points to note:

Firstly, it seems that Maschine Mikro has also undergone a redesign, complete with those new multi-colour pads of its bigger sibling. Secondly, both will now be available in a rather attractive all-white option. Also, Massive will not only now come free with purchases of Maschine (as we reported earlier), but will be included in the 1.8 update for all current Maschine users.

Finally, both units are set to ship from 1 October, the new Maschine priced at 599€ and new Maschine Mikro at 349€. Full details and pre-orders over at the NI site.

Check out Mostly Robot member and master finger-drummer Jeremy Ellis demoing the new Maschines in the video below.

Original story:

It appears that a US retailer has leaked full details of Native Instruments Maschine MKII - the much-anticipated second generation of the company's hybrid hardware/software success story.

Visually, the most obvious addition over version one is the ability to assign vibrant colour coding to each of the hardware's 16 pads - a feature that will only enhance the unit's appeal as a live performance instrument for electronic musicians.

Other major additions include full control of timestretching and pitch shifting of samples direct from the hardware, improved displays and the addition of 47 click buttons.

While the control surface is labelled MKII, the accompanying software is billed simply as version 1.8 - implying no major overhaul at that end. The leaked specs reveal a number of usability improvements and new Transient Master and Tape and Tube Saturator effects.

Interestingly, it seems the full version of NI's hugely-popular plug-in synth Massive will now ship with Maschine as standard.

Native Instruments promises a full announcement later today; we'll update you with more news and images when we have it. For now read the leaked details in full below.

Full press release:

Here it is, next-generation design, multi-colored pads, timestretching capabilities, and more.

All in all, the New MASCHINE from Native Instruments is the same highly gratifying instrument that it's always been, combining pattern-based sequencing, professional sampling, multi-effect units, and a VST/AU plug-in host, but now with even more style and functionality. Everything is intuitively controllable via the fully integrated hardware - once you touch the tactile controller the fun and intuitive workflow takes over, allowing you to stay focused on what matters - the music.

This next generation of MASCHINE has numerous enhanced workflow improvements for an even more intuitive and faster performance. Now with heightened sensitivity, each one of the 16 touch-pads can be assigned a different color to easily separate and identify sounds, patterns, groups, and scenes. With the New MASCHINE you can timestretch and pitch shift your samples directly from the hardware, eliminating the need to jump back and forth from host systems. The hardware design has changed a bit; one notable addition is the new master push encoder with grid, and the 47 all-new click-buttons that help to speed up the workflow. The displays have been updated also; the new high contrast displays have a higher viewing angle that will help keep things visible, even with some difficult live performance placements. More hardware and less software, the New MASCHINE allows for Host Transport Control, meaning that the hardware's transport controls can be used to control the host DAW when the unit is being used as a VST, Audio Unit or RTAS plug-in. There are also some new effects such as Transient Master, Tape and Tube Saturators that will further help to sculpt performances, and a full version of the MASSIVE synthesizer is included with 1,300 earth-shattering sounds to play with. Additional design features include a fully customizable look; magnetic faceplates and removable knobs let you incorporate your own style with optional MASCHINE CUSTOM KITS that can be purchased separately.



Studio Powerhouse

The New MASCHINE integrates easily into your computer-based studio setup. Use the hardware controller to find, load, and play sounds, automate parameters, and arrange patterns on the fly. Combine this with the ability to control and sequence all of your external hardware instruments, or switch to MIDI mode to control other software.

After quickly and intuitively developing your ideas, drag and drop your patterns as MIDI or audio files directly into your DAW to finalize and mix your production. You'll soon realize The New MASCHINE is a powerhouse capable of revolutionizing the way you make music.



Creative Performance Tool

The New MASCHINE is fast becoming the ultimate performance tool for creative musicians. The New MASCHINE controller is super-sturdy, yet easily portable. The highly responsive pads now have heightend sensitivity and can easily be assigned different colors to keep your kits organize. The new Master Push Encoder and endless rotary knobs are addictively playable, while the two improved high-resolution backlit displays keep you informed of what's going on - perfect for any club or stage.

Use the New MASCHINE as an instrument for performing your own tracks, or sync it with other gear like TRAKTOR PRO 2 (sold separately) to add more dynamics to your live set.



Supreme Sounds Mode

The New MASCHINE comes with over 6GB of ready-to-use, professional and inspiring sounds. Create rhythms and melodies right away with the included drum kits, one-shot samples, basses, synths, and acoustic instruments - all fully tagged for easy browsing. It also includes KOMPLETE ELEMENTS, providing more than 1,000 stunning sounds drawn from the flagship KOMPLETE 7, and a full version of the MASSIVE synthesizer with 1,300 earth-shattering sounds used widely in all styles of music today. And now, you can add extra fuel to your New MASCHINE with the new range of MASCHINE EXPANSIONS - premium sample kits created by renowned sound designers and artists.



New Software Enhancements in Version 1.8

MK2 controller support

Colors for Groups, Sounds, Scenes, and Patterns

Full version of MASSIVE synthesizer

Offline time stretching and pitch shifting

New effect: Transient Master

New effect: Tape and Tube Saturators

Save group with samples feature

Host Transport Control: If Maschine is run as a plug-in, the hardware transport controls can be used with the host

Sample play position indicator on the waveform (hardware and software)

AutoWrite pinning

AutoWrite on Maschine Mikro

Improved handling of missing samples

Pre-hear samples from the hardware browser before loading them

Choke all playing sampler voices feature ("panic button": Shift + Mute)

Revised select page (hardware) with access to note length

Quick select events of a sound in a pattern (Shift + Select + Pad)

Quick erase events of a sound in a pattern (Erase + Select + Pad)

The New MASCHINE upgrades:

Multi-color pads, now refined and even more touch sensitive

Colors freely assignable to Sounds, Patterns, Groups and Scenes

Master push encoder with grid, and 47 all-new click-buttons

Timestretch and pitch shifting capability

Improved high contrast displays with higher viewing angle

Host Transport Control: hardware transport controls can be used to control host

New effects: Transient Master, Tape and Tube Saturators

Numerous workflow improvements for an even more intuitive and faster workflow

Customizable Mk2 hardware with removable magnetic faceplate for optional MASCHINE CUSTOM KITS

Now also available in white

