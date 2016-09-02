Native Instruments Komplete 11 is available to buy now

Native Instruments has announced that Komplete 11 is now available to buy.

Alongside Komplete 11 and Komplete 11 Ultimate will be Komplete 11 Select. Aimed as a 'gateway' product to the Komplete world, the boxed version of Select will deliver 11 synths, including Monark and Massive, on a USB stick containing more than 25GB of instruments and 2500 sounds.

The big news for version 11 of Komplete and Komplete Ultimate is the inclusion of a new synth called Form. It uses a sample as its primary oscillator and "offers a powerful new paradigm for sound design".

As with all previous versions of NI's' software bundle, the latest collection is also expanded by the newest instruments to have been released over the last couple of years, so Una Corda, Reaktor 6, Flesh and a selection of instruments from the Symphony Series, called Symphony Essentials, are present and correct.

Komplete 11, Komplete 11 Ultimate and Komplete 11 Select are available now at the NI online Shop and at retailers.

Komplete 11 costs $599/€599/£439

Komplete 11 Ultimate costs $1199/€1199/£869

Komplete 11 Select costs $199/€199/£149

Paid upgrades for existing Komplete owners are also available.

For more information and the full list of products available in each addition, head on over to the Native Instruments website.