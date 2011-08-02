Native Instruments announces Komplete 8 bundle with three new additions

Image 1 of 2 Two of the most comprehensive production software packages available. Komplete 8 and Komplete 8 Ultimate Image 2 of 2 Meet the extended family. The Komplete package

In what's now becoming something of a summer tradition, Native Instruments has unveiled a new edition of its popular Komplete software bundle.

Komplete 8 brings together the most recent versions of NI's software family (including the new Kontakt 5 and Guitar Rig 5) while adding three new products to the bundle, bringing the total amount included up to 27 instruments, effects and libraries.

The new additions come in the form of the newly-announced Kontakt-based acoustic drum instrument Studio Drummer, the upcoming Transient Master dynamic processing effect and the recent West Africa percussion instrument.

The company has also announced the Komplete 8 Ultimate bundle, which combines the full range of all currently available Komplete instruments and effects on a dedicated USB 2.0 hard drive.

The resulting collection brings the Komplete 8 Ultimate package up to a total of 50 individual products, including over 13,000 sounds and 240 GB of sample content. According to NI the Ultimate package results in an effective discount of over 80% compared to the individual prices, which is nothing to scoff at.

Both packages have been optimised to work with the company's hardware/software goovebox Maschine, with automatic parameter mapping to the hardware control surface.

Both packages will be available from September 2011, Komplete 8 with an RRP of $559 / 499 EUR or $229 / 199 EUR as an update from previous versions. Komplete 8 Ultimate has an RRP of $1099 / 999 EUR or $559 / 499 EUR as an upgrade for owners of any version of Komplete. UK pricing for both TBC.

Check Native Instruments' site for full details of both packages.

In other news, Native Instruments has also just announced Kontakt 5, Guitar Rig 5 Pro and a new Kontakt instrument called Studio Drummer. Follow the links below to read each press release.

