Native Instruments announces Kontakt 5

PRESS RELEASE: Native Instruments today announced Kontakt 5, the next generation of its leading software sampler.

The new version offers profoundly enhanced sound shaping through a host of new high-quality filters and studio-grade effect algorithms, superior timestretching, vintage sampling modes, and more.

Further accommodating its role as the central sample library platform on the market, Kontakt 5 also introduces two major new features for advanced instrument design.

In a further major expansion of its unrivalled sound shaping capabilities, Kontakt 5 introduces a completely new suite of high-quality filters, developed by the creative mastermind behind the acclaimed Massive synthesizer.

Ranging from classic analogue-style ladder and state-variable models to modern formant filters, some of the 37 new filters also employ the unique new Adaptive Resonance concept, which automatically manages the filter characteristics to prevent unpleasant sonic artifacts from excessive resonance peaks.

At the same time, the superior new TimeMachine Pro time-stretching algorithm in Kontakt 5 enables unprecedented sound quality for harmonic solo instruments and similar demanding source material.

The comprehensive effect assortment in Kontakt has been extended with several key additions that focus on studio-style sound processing. The new Solid G-EQ and Solid Bus Comp algorithms - derived from the upcoming Solid Mix Series - enable studio-grade equalization and compression, while the separately available Transient Designer has been integrated into the effect arsenal of Kontakt in its original form.

Additionally, a new analogue-modelled Tape Saturator can add natural compression and subtle organic overdrive, while the acclaimed vintage sampling modes from Native Instruments' groove-production system Maschine have been integrated into the feature set of Kontakt 5 as well to provide additional flavours of charismatic vintage dirt.

For ambitious sound designers and professional sample instrument creators, Kontakt 5 introduces both a powerful new instrument bus system as well as KSP-based MIDI file support. While the 16 internal stereo busses with their separate insert chains open up greatly increased routing flexibility, the MIDI file functions in the Kontakt Script Processor enable the creation of advanced types of Kontakt-based instruments with versatile integrated MIDI playback features, as demonstrated in the upcoming separate Kontakt-based Studio Drummer instrument.

On top of its acclaimed 43 GB factory library with its eight separate instrument collections, Kontakt 5 also includes a free download of the new Kontakt-based Retro Machines MK2 instrument, which offers an assortment of highly sought-after classic synthesizers complete with vintage-style arpeggiator and chord player, and also takes advantage of the new analogue-type filter models.

Kontakt 5 will be available in September 2011 for $399 / 379 EUR, and will also be included in the new Komplete 8 and Komplete 8 Ultimate bundles. An update for owners of previous Kontakt versions will be available for $119 / 99 EUR.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Native Instruments.

