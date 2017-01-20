NAMM 2017: ROLI's Dashboard app enables you to use Blocks with your desktop music software

NAMM 2017: ROLI is expanding the potential of its Blocks platform by launching Dashboard, a new application that enables you to use the Lightpad Block - a glowing pressure-sensitive interface - with your DAW and other music software.

You'll soon be able to use the Lightpad with the likes of Logic Pro X, Ableton Live, Cubase and Bitwig Studio, and also Kontakt, Massive and Omnisphere (among others). Compatibility will come via preprogrammed scripts, though you'll also be able to edit the parameters of these, or even write your own scripts and applications for Blocks.

Roland Lamb, founder and CEO of ROLI and inventor of Blocks, said: "The modularity of Blocks makes it the most customisable music creation system ever made. Blocks Dashboard unlocks new modular possibilities by connecting each Block to a huge range of software tools, making it more customizable for any workflow."

Blocks Dashboard will be available to all Blocks owners from 16 February. Find out more on the ROLI website.