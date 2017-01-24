NAMM 2017: Comp76 is Overloud's take on a classic FET compressor

NAMM 2017: Overloud is the latest software developer to emulate a certain classic FET compressor by releasing Comp76. This is the first product in thenew Gems series of mixing and mastering plugins.

As well as emulating the features and sounds of the original hardware, this adds such niceties as mid-side processing and parallel compression.

Comp76 is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is EURO 139/$89, but it's available for the introductory price of EURO 89/$89 until 31 January. Find out more and download a demo on the Overloud website.

Overloud Comp76 features