NAMM 2016: Nord Piano 3 emulates the hammer movements of a real grand

NAMM 2016: In hindsight, Clavia's Nord NAMM teaser video told us quite a bit about the company's new keyboard. It featured a fine-sounding piano, and there was plenty of focus on the keyboard action. And, as it turns out, that's a pretty good way to sum up the Nord Piano 3.

This features the new Virtual Hammer Action Technology, which is designed to simulate the movement of the hammers in a grand piano and giving you improved key response. The result, with any luck, will be better dynamics and improved overall authenticity. There's also 'Ivory Touch' for an enhanced feel.

Other new features include an OLED display for a better overview of what you're doing on the instrument and expanded memory for the Nord Piano Library.

We're sill waiting for confirmation of the price and release date.

Main features

General

88-note Triple Sensor keybed with improved grand weighted action

Nord Virtual Hammer Action Technology for greatly improved key response

Ivory touch for authentic feel

OLED-display for better overview

1 GB memory for Nord Piano Library

256 MB for Nord Sample Library

Layer and split-functionality

Nord Triple Pedal

Piano Section

4 Dynamic Curves

Dynamic Pedal Noise with Nord Triple Pedal

Advanced String Resonance (Gen 2)

Soft Release

Sample Synth

Dedicated Sample Synth section with Attack, Decay/Release and dynamic controls

Effects