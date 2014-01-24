NAMM 2014: Waves MetaFilter promises "creative effects"

NAMM 2014: Waves MetaFilter is designed for sound shaping, being based around a modulatable multimode filter that uses the company's proprietary Virtual Voltage technology.

Promising the "warmth, depth and fatness of classic analog filters," combined with "the modern control and endless flexibility" of contemporary plugins, MetaFilter enables you to modulate the filter cutoff, resonance and delay time using a 16-step sequencer, LFO and Envelope follower.

By doing this you can create effects such as filter sweeping, tremolo, auto-wah, rhythmic gating, ducking and modulating delays with saturation buildups.

MetaFilter supports MIDI Learn, and you can actually play the filter cutoff from your MIDI keyboard.

Waves MetaFilter is available in now in native formats at the introductory price of $99 (usual price is $200).

Waves MetaFilter features