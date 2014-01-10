NAMM 2014: Tracktion 5 DAW to be launched

Well, at least we know what the logo looks like.

NAMM 2014: Following its reboot at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, this year's event is set to see the launch of Tracktion 5, the latest version of the cross-platform DAW.

Promising to "enhance creativity and remove barriers," this update is said to combine "an intuitive workflow with a groundbreaking feature set at a remarkable price."

Tracktion 5 will be available for download from the Tracktion website from 23 January. Prices will range from $29.99 for upgrades to $59.99 for new licenses. It's compatible with Mac, PC and Linux.