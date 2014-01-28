NAMM 2014: Behringer unveils Nekkst monitor range

NAMM 2014: Behringer has announced a new range of monitors, Nekkst, designed in collaboration with Keith R. Klawitter, best known as the designer and founder of KRK.

Running from the five-inch bi-amped Nekkst K5 to the 10-inch K10S studio subwoofer, the series features top-notch components, XLR, TRS and RCA connections, input trim and a variety of switches for varying high/low response and compensating for room positioning.

Browse the gallery to get an overview of the Nekkst series, kicking off with the K5 below, and head to the Behringer site for more information.

