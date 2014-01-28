NAMM 2014: Behringer unveils Nekkst monitor range
K5
NAMM 2014: Behringer has announced a new range of monitors, Nekkst, designed in collaboration with Keith R. Klawitter, best known as the designer and founder of KRK.
Running from the five-inch bi-amped Nekkst K5 to the 10-inch K10S studio subwoofer, the series features top-notch components, XLR, TRS and RCA connections, input trim and a variety of switches for varying high/low response and compensating for room positioning.
Browse the gallery to get an overview of the Nekkst series, kicking off with the K5 below, and head to the Behringer site for more information.
- Ultra-linear 100-Watt reference-class studio monitor
- Designed by renowned acoustic icon Keith Klawitter, founder of KRK*
- Advanced Waveguide technology creates ultimate acoustic dispersion and extremely large “sweet zone”
- True bi-amping mode with 2 separate amplifiers for ultimate sound reproduction
- Ultra-high resolution, 1" silk dome tweeter for ultimate sound reproduction
- Long-throw 5" woofer with deformation-resistant glass fiber cone
- Adjustable to a wide range of acoustic conditions and subwoofer operation
- Separately controlled limiter for low and high-frequency overload protection
- Servo-balanced inputs with XLR, TRS and unbalanced RCA connectors
K6
- Ultra-linear 100-Watt reference-class studio monitor
- Designed by renowned acoustic icon Keith Klawitter, founder of KRK
- Advanced Waveguide technology creates ultimate acoustic dispersion and extremely large “sweet zone”
- True bi-amping mode with 2 separate amplifiers for ultimate sound reproduction
- Ultra-high resolution, 1" silk dome tweeter for ultimate sound reproduction
- Long-throw 6.5" woofer with deformation-resistant glass fiber cone
- Adjustable to a wide range of acoustic conditions and subwoofer operation
- Separately controlled limiter for low and high-frequency overload protection
- Servo-balanced inputs with XLR, TRS and unbalanced RCA connectors
K8
- Ultra-linear 150-Watt reference-class studio monitor
- Designed by renowned acoustic icon Keith Klawitter, founder of KRK
- Advanced Waveguide technology creates ultimate acoustic dispersion and extremely large “sweet zone”
- True bi-amping mode with 2 separate amplifiers for ultimate sound reproduction
- Ultra-high resolution, 1" silk dome tweeter for ultimate sound reproduction
K10
- Ultra-linear 180-Watt reference-class studio subwoofer
- Designed by renowned acoustic icon Keith Klawitter, founder of KRK*
- Advanced Waveguide technology creates
- ultimate acoustic dispersion and extremely large “sweet zone”
- Powerful bridge-mode amplifier provides detailed reproduction of full low frequency spectrum
- Long-throw 10" woofer with deformation-resistant glass fiber cone
- Variable low-pass filter and phase switch for optimum crossover alignment with stereo monitor systems