NAMM 2013: Focusrite announces Scarlett Studio home recording kit

NAMM 2013: Focusrite has long specialised in helping you to get great sound in and out of your computer, and now it's come up with a bundle that comprises not just an audio interface, but also a mic, a pair of headphones and an entry-level DAW.

The Focusrite Scarlett Studio includes the company's excellent Scarlett Si2 interface, plus the CM25 condenser mic and HP60 referencing headphones, both of which are exclusive to the bundle.

DAW duties are covered by Steinberg's Cubase LE 6. A chargeable upgrade path to the full version of Cubase 7 can be taken if you outgrow this cutdown version of the software.

Press release below - the Focusrite Scarlett Studio is available now for £199.99/$299.99.

Focusrite Scarlett Studio press release

Leading professional audio interface manufacturer Focusrite has announced Scarlett Studio: a complete home studio kit with all the gear required to record pro-quality tracks, including a fully-featured music software suite. All you need is a Mac or PC!

KEY FEATURES:

Studio-quality recording package for your Mac or PC: Scarlett Studio contains everything you need to make professional recordings with your computer

Scarlett Studio contains everything you need to make professional recordings with your computer Focusrite recording technology: The Scarlett 2i2 audio interface employs two of Focusrite's award winning microphone preamps to record at the best quality in its class

The Scarlett 2i2 audio interface employs two of Focusrite's award winning microphone preamps to record at the best quality in its class Microphone, headphones and cable included: High-quality CM25 condenser microphone and HP60 referencing headphones are included for studio-grade record and playback sound

High-quality CM25 condenser microphone and HP60 referencing headphones are included for studio-grade record and playback sound All the software you need to record and produce music: Includes Cubase LE 6 for recording and mixing, the Focusrite Scarlett plug-ins to add extra effects and processing, Bass Station soft-synth and Loopmasters sample pack

Includes Cubase LE 6 for recording and mixing, the Focusrite Scarlett plug-ins to add extra effects and processing, Bass Station soft-synth and Loopmasters sample pack Truly portable - no power supply: If you are using a laptop you can transport your studio in a backpack to your rehearsal space or venue with no need for a mains power supply

If you are using a laptop you can transport your studio in a backpack to your rehearsal space or venue with no need for a mains power supply Professional audio quality: Scarlett 2i2 offers 24-bit performance at up to 96kHz sampling, with better than 105dB dynamic range on record; better than 102dB on playback.

Built around the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB 2.0 audio interface, Scarlett Studio also includes the studio-grade CM25 large-diaphragm condenser microphone, an XLR cable, and a pair of HP60 monitoring headphones, all finished in stunning red regalia. The suite of recording, editing and processing software allows you to start making music straight out of the box.

The Scarlett 2i2's dual inputs are perfect for singer/songwriters and electronic music makers alike. The Scarlett Studio CM25 condenser microphone can be used to get a great vocal or acoustic guitar take, while electric guitars, electro-acoustic guitars, keyboards or other line-level instruments can be simultaneously recorded with the exceptional sound quality afforded by the award-winning Focusrite mic preamps. Scarlett 2i2 has TRS monitor outputs and a front-panel headphones outlet, each with dedicated level controls, and the zero-latency Direct Monitor mode makes tracking a breeze.

INDIVIDUAL BUNDLE COMPONENTS

Scarlett 2i2 Audio Interface A two-in, two-out USB 2.0 audio interface that features a pair of award-winning Focusrite preamps, which enable you to capture superb quality recordings from both microphones and instruments. It features an attractive anodised aluminium case that both looks good in the studio and enables it to withstand the rigours of the road. Scarlett 2i2 offers professional 24-bit/96kHz A-D/D-A conversion, plus class-leading analogue and digital circuit design from input to output to ensure pristine audio quality throughout.

Scarlett Studio CM25 Microphone This tailored large-diaphragm electret condenser microphone gives you an excellent sound on all sources, from vocals to violins to guitar amps, thanks to its cardioid pickup pattern and frequency response of 30Hz to 20kHz. A quality 3m XLR-XLR microphone cable is also included.

Scarlett Studio HP60 Headphones Reference-quality 60Ω headphones with large drivers and a closed-back design allow you to monitor mixes accurately and overdub vocals and instruments with minimum spill. An extended frequency response of 10Hz to 30kHz ensures you hear all elements in your mix.

Scarlett Studio Software Suite Focusrite has teamed up with Steinberg to include Cubase LE 6 music production software. Record up to 16 tracks of audio and 24 tracks of MIDI, and run VST audio instruments and effects, such as the compressor, reverb, gate and EQ processors included in the Focusrite Scarlett plug-in bundle. Novation's Bass Station soft synth is also included, as well as over 1GB of royalty-free samples from Loopmasters.