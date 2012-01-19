NAMM 2012: Studiomaster introduces 'large-format' NXT flat panel sound reinforcement

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The Acoustic Image4 and Acoustic Image6 (passive) and Acoustic Image4A and Acoustic Image6A (active) Distributed Mode loudspeakers exploit the latest NXT technology developments and manufacturing advances, to provide improved reproduction capabilities in NXT driven flat panel speakers and enable production of these unique large-format, discrete low profile reinforcement panels.

With their unique dispersion characteristics, the Acoustic Image Distributed Mode loudspeakers can outperform conventional enclosures in commercial and architectural audio, AV installation, and small to medium and portable PA applications; even more so in multi-speaker applications.

The Distributed Mode performance characteristics offer unique and significant advantages over conventional cabinets, reproducing a diffuse soundfield that is virtually omnidirectional across the its frequency range, resulting in a clear and identically balanced signal, regardless of listening angle. Acoustic Image installations and reinforcement systems offer an optimum solution where the prime requirement is for even audience coverage, in terms of both spectral balance and loudness.

The Acoustic Image 4 and Acoustic Image 6 enclosures provide up to 114 dB and 116 dB SPL, respectively but measure just 555 x 402x 80 mm and 555 x 755 x 80 mm. Small mathematically positioned exciters generate bending waves across the entire surface of a stiff panel membrane producing the unique Distributed Mode response. In the active versions, 100 watt amplification provides an integrated reinforcement solution. Phono, XLR and 3.5 mm jack input connections are included.

All models can be wall mounted, via two M6 fixing holes, or pole mounted for free standing applications. Removable vinyl overlays allow the display of all manner of images, design or commercial information on the front of the panels; ideal in exhibition, retail and other commercial or enterprise environments.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Studiomaster.

