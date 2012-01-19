NAMM 2012: Roland announces RP301R digital piano

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to introduce the RP301R Digital Piano, an attractive, fun, and affordable instrument that will please players of all levels.

Featuring the SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, Ivory Feel-G keyboard, and built-in rhythm accompaniments, the RP301R is perfect for beginners, piano students, families, and anyone who wants to have fun playing the piano.

Onboard are 60 rhythm accompaniments designed for pianists to enrich their musical repertoire and enjoyment. Make incredible music with the newly developed full-keyboard chord recognition engine, which reacts to the pressing level of the damper pedal.

You can play along with sophisticated rhythm accompaniments without changing your piano playing style. Rhythm accompaniment can be expanded through USB memory.

At the heart of the RP-301R is Roland's acclaimed SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, which delivers an authentic grand piano playing experience with seamless variations in tone from pianissimo to fortissimo.

The 88-note Ivory Feel-G keyboard provides world-class touch to match the RP-301R's SuperNATURAL Piano tone. Featuring a progressive hammer action design with escapement, it inherits the functions, appearance, and texture of keyboards found on Roland's flagship pianos. Thanks to the combination of top-level sound and playing feel, the RP301R enables expressive performance that rivals that of high-end instruments.

The RP301R supports USB MIDI, so pianists can connect to computers and use the instrument with music recording software. With the USB memory function, users can stream music directly from convenient USB memory, enabling them to play along with their favourite WAV audio and SMF (Standard MIDI File) songs.

Equipped with a built-in stereo speaker system, the RP301R delivers rich and full sound with an easy-to-adjust volume control. The RP301R is also environmentally conscious with Auto Off function and low power consumption.

Available in two different finishes (Satin Black or Simulated Rosewood) the compact and beautiful upright cabinet fits in nearly any space and blends with any decor. The RP301R is also outfitted with a smooth-sliding keyboard cover, three integrated pedals, and headphone jacks for silent practice.

The RP-301 and RP-301R will be available in February and April 2012 respectively.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

