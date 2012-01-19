NAMM 2012: Roland announces CM-220 and CM-110 Cube Monitors

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to introduce the CM-220 and CM-110 Cube Monitors, two portable 2.1 speaker systems for playing, practising and recording.

With two satellite speakers, a subwoofer, and multiple stereo inputs for electronic musical instruments and other devices, the versatile CM-220 and CM-110 systems are perfect for practice spaces, personal studios, family music areas, intimate performance settings, and more.

Featuring custom-made speakers and powerful integrated amplifiers, the CM-220 and CM-110 deliver high-quality, full-range sound for electronic musical instruments and music playback. A built-in protection circuit guards against excessive signal levels from electronic musical instruments that produce a wide dynamic range, such as synthesizers and V-Drums.

In each system, an active subwoofer houses the amplification system for the passive satellite speakers, as well as a host of flexible connectivity options for various types of multimedia devices.

The stereo inputs include ¼-inch instrument jacks, RCA and 1/8-inch mini jacks, and a coaxial S/P DIF digital jack. A built-in three-channel mixer provides independent volume controls, global high and low EQ, and volume controls for master and subwoofer levels. In addition, XLR/TRS balanced jacks are provided for sound expansion via an external mixer.

The CM-220 is a 200-watt system, with 100 watts of power for the 10-inch subwoofer and 50 watts each for two satellite speakers. The CM-110 is a 100-watt system, with 50 watts of power for the 6.5-inch subwoofer and 25 watts each for the satellite speakers. In both systems, the satellite speakers are two-way designs with 4-inch midrange drivers and ¾-inch tweeters.

The optional ST-CMS1 Monitor Speaker Stand is ideal for use with the satellite speakers in a CM-220/CM-110 system, providing high stability and secure operation with heavy-duty steel legs and a thick, height-adjustable centre pipe.

The CM-220 and CM-110 CUBE Monitors will be available in April 2012.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

