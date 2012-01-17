NAMM 2012: Nord Piano 2 announced

Image 1 of 3 Nord Piano 2: click the image for more product photos. Nord Piano 2

NAMM 2012: It's not just the Nord Drum that Clavia is launching at NAMM - it'll also have the Nord Piano 2 on display.

Official info from UK distributor Sound Technology is below. The Nord Piano 2 will be available later this month, though we don't yet have a price.

Nord Piano 2 information

The Nord Piano 2 HA88 lets you easily play, split and layer stunning Grand, Upright and Electric Pianos from the Nord Piano Library with sounds from the versatile Nord Sample Library. All this in a streamlined portable package with 88 Hammer Action Weighted keys.

The Nord Piano 2 comes with a wide range of quality acoustic and electro-mechanical instruments from the Nord Piano Library, all with their own unique character. The included Nord Triple Pedal features a dynamic sustain pedal that can also recreate the mechanical "stomp" and "sizzle" noises that occur when the lifting or releasing the dampener in an Acoustic Grand or Upright Piano. The Advanced String Resonance feature simulates the subtle phenomenon that occurs when piano strings cause other un-dampened strings to resonate, further adding to an amazing level of realism.

The Nord Sample Library offers more than 1000 high quality sample-instruments ranging from Strings, Brass, Synths and Basses to the legendary vintage sounds of the Mellotron and Chamberlin.

Both the Nord Piano and Nord Sample libraries are continuously updated and are available as free downloads for all Nord owners.

All of the sounds in the Nord Piano 2 HA88 are replaceable, making it an instrument that is built to evolve with you. It's even possible to create your own sample instruments using the Nord Sample Editor.

We think technology should be transparent to the user, which is why the Nord Piano 2 has dedicated buttons and knobs for all functions the performing musician needs instead of confusing menus. We've made it amazingly simple to layer and split sounds, and there's a volume pedal input for sneaking in those strings while you keep playing.

The Nord Piano 2 also sports an extensive effects section, covering everything from Phaser, Wah-wah, Flanger, Chorus and Delay effects to a 3-band Equalizer, Amp Simulations, Compressor and Reverb.

The Nord Piano 2 will be shown at the AM&S Nord Booth #6464 at NAMM Show 2012.

The Nord Piano 2 will ship in the UK this month, January 2012, with a price to be confirmed.