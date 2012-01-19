NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia iRig Pre

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: IK Multimedia is proud to present iRig™ PRE, the ultimate solution for connecting any type of microphone - from regular stage microphones to expensive studio models - to any iPhone, iPhone touch or iPad providing access to the widest range of recording applications.

iRig PRE is the first high-quality microphone preamp designed specifically for iOS devices that allows musicians to use their favorite high-quality stage or studio mics with their iOS device.

The microphone plugs directly into the standard XLR connector of iRig PRE with no need for extra cables or adapters.

Its adjustable thumbwheel gain control allows the user to easily make precise level settings. The onboard 9V battery provides the necessary voltage for phantom-powered studio condenser microphones for at least for 15 hours of continuous use.

The 3.5mm (1/8") standard stereo headphone output allows monitoring while recording.

The lightweight housing sports a convenient cable for iOS device connection and also includes a Velcro strip slot for easy mounting on a mic stand or other stage locations.

Like all other IK Multimedia microphones, it includes 2 free apps: iRig Recorder (an easy-to-use recording/editing app) and VocaLive (an effects processing app for singers).

And like the entire range of iRig accessories, it's highly portable thanks to its pocket-sized form factor for recording anywhere.

iRig PRE features

40 cm (15.75") TRRS cable to connect to any iOS device headset jack

XLR input connector for microphones

Gain control

+48 V phantom power

Headphone output

On/Off switch

Power/Phantom Power provided by 9V battery

Battery life is approximately 40 hours with dynamic microphones and 15 hours with phantom powered condenser studio microphones.

Pricing and availability

iRig PRE costs only $39.99/€29.99 (excluding taxes) and will be available in early Q2 2012 from electronic and music retailers around the world.