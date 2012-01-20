NAMM 2012: Audio-Technica unveils AT2005USB cardioid dynamic USB/XLR microphone

The dual-connection AT2005USB is ideal for use either with computers or PAs.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Audio-Technica is unveiling the new AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone at Winter NAMM 2012. Ideal for recording instruments and vocals, this handheld dynamic microphone has both USB and XLR connections, enabling its use either with a computer or with a P.A. system.

Its durable metal construction provides long-lasting performance. Its low-mass diaphragm and smooth, extended frequency response make the microphone ideally suited for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording, voiceover and live performance use.

The AT2005USB features a convenient headphone output with volume control that enables the user to monitor the audio signal right from the microphone. The mic's USB operation is compatible with both Windows- and Mac-based hardware and software. Its cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of unwanted sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of the user's desired sound source.

AT2005USB Specifications:

Element: Dynamic

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 50 to 15,000 Hz

Power Requirements: USB Power (5V DC)

Bit Depth: 16 bit

Sample Rate: 44.1 kHz/48 kHz

Controls: On/off switch; headphone volume control

Weight: 9.5 oz (268 g)

Dimensions: 7.20" (183.0 mm) long,

2.01" (51.0 mm) maximum body diameter

Output Connector: USB-type and XLR-type

Headphone Output Power: 10 mW @ 16 ohms

Headphone Jack: 3.5 mm TRS (stereo)

The AT2005USB comes with USB and XLR-to-XLR cables; a tripod desk stand with folding legs for secure and easily portable tabletop use; and a threaded mic stand clamp, that attaches securely to the supplied tripod or to a conventional microphone stand. It will be available March 2012.

