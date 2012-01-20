NAMM 2012: Audio-Technica introduces ATH-M50WH professional studio monitor headphones

Whiter than white (until you get in the club, anyway): Audio-Technica's new ATH-M50WH.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Audio-Technica introduces its ATH-M50WH Professional Studio Monitor Headphones, a stylish all-white version of A-T's flagship ATH-M50 headphones. Based on input from end-users looking for an alternative to the ATH-M50's standard all-black colour scheme, the ATH-M50WH headphones offer the exact same comfort and superior audio quality for professional monitoring and mixing as their standard counterparts.

About ATH-M50 headphones

Embodying the company's latest transducer technology, the ATH-M50 headphones offer the highest level of sonic accuracy. The ATH-M50's innovative design was engineered to provide hours of maximum comfort in applications ranging from broadcast to studio/recording uses.

The ATH-M50 headphones feature an efficient collapsible design ideal for easy portability and convenient storage. Employing Audio-Technica's proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with neodymium magnet systems and CCAW voice coils, the ATH-M50 headphones have exceptional power handling and very high SPL capabilities while delivering clear, natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension.

The headphones also feature a closed-back cushioned earcup, providing exceptional clarity and superior isolation in high-volume listening situations. In addition, the circumaural earpieces swivel a full 180 degrees for easy one-ear monitoring.

The ATH-M50 has a lightweight and adjustable cushioned headband for maximum listening comfort. An OFC litz wire cable at the left earpiece terminates to a gold-plated 1/8" connector with included professional screw-on 1/4" adapter. The ATH-M50WH joins the current line-up of ATH-M50 in black and ATH-M50s/LE silver 50th anniversary limited edition.

The ATH-M50WH Professional Studio Monitor Headphones will be available in March 2012.

