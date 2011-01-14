NAMM 2011: Denon DJ unveils DN-SC2000

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Denon DJ, a leading manufacturer of premium-grade DJ equipment, is exhibiting its DN-SC2000 Controller. The unit is an affordable, compact, professional-grade, solid steel MIDI controller designed for the home DJ or party laptop DJ on the go.

Used together with the DJ's favorite mixer and PC software of choice, the DN-SC2000 offers party and bedroom DJs a compact, portable, user-friendly control solution. A two-layer system, the unit can control two decks at once (with visible deck colour change), or be paired with another DN-SC2000 unit to control four decks.

The DN-SC2000 is optimised for TRAKTOR® Pro users and natively supported by Virtual DJ. The unit connects with the user's PC or Mac® via a USB 2.0 interface. The DN-SC2000 includes many advanced functions, including MIDI-mappable capability, auto loop function, a wide range of effects, rugged pitch slider, pitch lock, automatic beat sync, durable rubber button controls and much more.

The feature-rich DN-SC2000 also includes:

Newly designed, high-resolution 105-mm touch-sensitive jog wheel

Smooth 100-mm long Pitch Slider with high 14-bit resolution

Pitch Lock function, which holds the pitch value position until the NULL point is reached when using both layers for control

File browse navigation buttons and rotary encoder file selector knob with illuminated ring - Large size Cue and Play buttons

Eight (4 + 4) Hot Cue/Sampler buttons with dual bank selector key

Auto Loop Button with Beat Jump (Loop Cut) and Manual Loop In/Out buttons

EFX Unit 1 and 2 layer button with colour change LED - Dry/Wet Parameter encoder knob with illuminated ring

Three EFX Parameter encoder knobs with illuminated ring

EFX 1&2 On/Off buttons with color change LEDs

Powerful Shift Key - used for various dual button operations

Search Keys to advance around within the file

Denon's legacy "Pitch Bend" keys

Vinyl and Pitch Bend Jog modes

SYNC button for beat matching between decks

Key Lock on/off button with LED confirmation

Utility presets to adjust paired MIDI channels 1-8, and other items

The DN-SC2000 measures 6.7" x 1.2" x 8.6" and weighs approximately 2.9 lb. Power is supplied through the USB connection (i.e. no wall adapter needed), and a 1-meter (39.37") USB cable is included. The unit also features a Kensington lock security slot terminal to prevent theft.

