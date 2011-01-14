NAMM 2011: Denon DJ unveils DN-SC2000

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Denon DJ, a leading manufacturer of premium-grade DJ equipment, is exhibiting its DN-SC2000 Controller. The unit is an affordable, compact, professional-grade, solid steel MIDI controller designed for the home DJ or party laptop DJ on the go.
Used together with the DJ's favorite mixer and PC software of choice, the DN-SC2000 offers party and bedroom DJs a compact, portable, user-friendly control solution. A two-layer system, the unit can control two decks at once (with visible deck colour change), or be paired with another DN-SC2000 unit to control four decks.
The DN-SC2000 is optimised for TRAKTOR® Pro users and natively supported by Virtual DJ. The unit connects with the user's PC or Mac® via a USB 2.0 interface. The DN-SC2000 includes many advanced functions, including MIDI-mappable capability, auto loop function, a wide range of effects, rugged pitch slider, pitch lock, automatic beat sync, durable rubber button controls and much more.
The feature-rich DN-SC2000 also includes:
- Newly designed, high-resolution 105-mm touch-sensitive jog wheel
- Smooth 100-mm long Pitch Slider with high 14-bit resolution
- Pitch Lock function, which holds the pitch value position until the NULL point is reached when using both layers for control
- File browse navigation buttons and rotary encoder file selector knob with illuminated ring - Large size Cue and Play buttons
- Eight (4 + 4) Hot Cue/Sampler buttons with dual bank selector key
- Auto Loop Button with Beat Jump (Loop Cut) and Manual Loop In/Out buttons
- EFX Unit 1 and 2 layer button with colour change LED - Dry/Wet Parameter encoder knob with illuminated ring
- Three EFX Parameter encoder knobs with illuminated ring
- EFX 1&2 On/Off buttons with color change LEDs
- Powerful Shift Key - used for various dual button operations
- Search Keys to advance around within the file
- Denon's legacy "Pitch Bend" keys
- Vinyl and Pitch Bend Jog modes
- SYNC button for beat matching between decks
- Key Lock on/off button with LED confirmation
- Utility presets to adjust paired MIDI channels 1-8, and other items
The DN-SC2000 measures 6.7" x 1.2" x 8.6" and weighs approximately 2.9 lb. Power is supplied through the USB connection (i.e. no wall adapter needed), and a 1-meter (39.37") USB cable is included. The unit also features a Kensington lock security slot terminal to prevent theft.
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Denon DJ
Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter