NAMM 2011: Denon DJ launches DN-MC6000

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Denon DJ, a leading manufacturer of premium-grade DJ equipment, is now shipping the DN-MC6000 Mixer and MIDI Controller, a four-channel/eight-source standalone digital DJ mixer with MIDI interface and internal sound card.

With an astounding amount of features, real-time channel matrix operation, slim tabletop design, state-of-the-art solid steel chassis construction and quality sound, the DN-MC6000 is one of Denon DJ's flagship controllers. Also acting as an audio interface (with a 2 in/2out stereo soundcard included), the DN-MC6000, when paired with the user's software of choice, is a turnkey control solution for mobile DJs and party DJs, and a clear centrepiece to any DJ rig.

It comes bundled with Atomix® Virtual DJ LE Audio/Video/Karaoke mixing software in North/South America and Canada, and Native Instruments® TRAKTOR™ LE for Europe and Asia. The DN-MC6000 is MIDI-mappable and compatible with other popular DJ programs. The unit interfaces seamlessly with Mac® OSX and Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7 operating systems.

Unlike other comparable products, the DN-MC6000 includes a selectable Video/Audio control cross fader feature. Each side of the unit can control up to two decks (for a total of four), with visible deck colour change for intuitive, straightforward operation. Also notable is the fact that the DN-MC6000 is a real mixer, able to process audio inputs for external devices with or without a computer connection, as a dedicated mixer unit would.

Key features include rack-mountability (with included 19" rackmount accessory kit), a number of on-board MIDI effect controls, durable construction, intuitive layout, dual jog wheels, pitch fader, channel fader, cross fader and much more. The unit's Pitch/Fader/Volume lock function holds the last known Audio value and position until the NULL point is again reached. It is also easy for users to find where they are going, with the included File browse navigation keys and rotary encoder file selector knob with illuminated ring.

Also featured are the unit's high-quality, high-output headphone amp, the independent 3-band Channel EQ with "Kills" (high-mid-low) and various Utility presets to customise user settings.

Inputs include two RCA/Phono lines, one XLR Mic/quarter-inch, one quarter-inch TRS Mic jack, and two RCA AUX inputs. Outputs include balanced master XLR, unbalanced master RCA, quarter-inch TRS booth/send out, RCA record out, and stereo headphone out. The DN-MC6000 also has a USB Audio in/out selectable routing switch and a Kensington lock security feature.

The unit measures 18.1" x 2" x 10" without rack ears. Power input is AC 100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz, and output is DC 12V, 3A. AC adapter power supply and 1.5-meter USB cable are included, and the unit also features a green, energy-saving ECO standby mode.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Denon DJ

