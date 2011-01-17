NAMM 2011: AmpliTube announces new partnerships

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: AmpliTube is announcing the formation of strategic partnerships with Fender™, Ampeg®, Orange®, Soldano™, Seymour Duncan™, Gallien-Krueger®, Jet City Amplification™, THD® and T-Rex®.

The formation of these alliances coincides with the upcoming release of a new AmpliTube application for Mac/PC digital recording workstations and iPhone/iPad.

The upcoming version of AmpliTube, including ultra-accurate gear modelled on these valued partners amplifiers and effects, will be announced soon. This new version will also offer a brand new way to try and buy the included gear models together with a new distribution and pricing model that has no precedent in the software and plug-in industry.

See what each company had to say about partnering up with IK Multimedia:

"Unlike other guitar modelling software, IK Multimedia developed the realistic sounds of the Fender™ gear modeled in AmpliTube with the master tone-team at Fender Musical Instruments." - Shane Nicholas, Senior Marketing Manager for Guitar Amps, Fender

"For 60 years, Ampeg has been and continues to be the standard in bass amplification. We, at Loud Technologies, are excited about this opportunity to continue working alongside IK Multimedia to offer the Ampeg tone to musicians in a software format." - John Boudreau, Vice President of Music Gear Group, LOUD Technologies

"Our tube amplifiers are best known worldwide for their distinct overdriven sound and razor sharp tonal accuracy. We are proud to have set this industry benchmark, and therefore we would only partner with IK Multimedia if we were certain that together we could recreate that special sound quality that musicians have come to know and love from Soldano." - Michael Soldano, Founder, Soldano

"After 40 years of making superb amplifiers, we are confident and excited to bring the dynamic brand of Orange amps into software platforms with IK Multimedia." - Damon Waller, Managing Director, Orange Music Electronic Company

"For 35 years, Seymour Duncan has been making quality guitar and bass products, and we are delighted to be working with IK Multimedia to introduce our brand to the computer musician." - Evan Skopp, VP Business Development & Artist Relations, Seymour Duncan

"Gallien-Krueger's legacy is legendary bass amplification, and we are excited to be working with IK Multimedia's technology to further the brand of our product line for the future of musicians." - Bob Gallien, President and CEO, Gallien-Krueger

"As today's musicians increasingly turn toward technology, this newly formed partnership between Jet City Amplification and IK Multimedia is an exciting opportunity to bring our classic tube tones to digital recording enthusiasts." - Doug White, Marketing and Product Development Manager, Jet City Amplification

"THD Electronics is known for excellence in audio products and tube amplification, and in our experience it makes sense to work with a leader in software like IK Multimedia to spread our brands of amps and effects for guitar and bass musicians." - Ed DeGenaro, Vice President, THD Electronics

"T-Rex Effects are known for offering a brilliantly simple user interface, and delivering astonishing sound, and we are excited to be working together with IK Multimedia to expand our customer reach into software and continue offering musicians easy-to-use, and excellent sounding audio products." - Steen Meldgaard, Manager, T-Rex Effects

Information taken from official press release, for more visit AmpliTube

