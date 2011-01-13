NAMM 2011: Akai EIE I/O USB audio interface announced

Image 1 of 2 From the front Akai EIE I/O USB audio interface Image 2 of 2 And from the back Akai EIE I/O USB audio interface

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Akai Professional, the name synonymous with music production, announces the new EIE I/O premium audio interface and USB hub. Akai Pro will unveil the new EIE I/O at booth #6400 of the 2011 NAMM Show from January 13-16, Anaheim, CA.

The EIE I/O is a tabletop USB audio interface perfectly tailored for project and portable studio setups. This four-in, four-out (4x4) device enables users on Mac and PC-based systems to record up to 24-bit resolution into virtually any DAW, recording or performance software.

The EIE I/O also houses three convenient USB inputs, in addition to its main USB port, enabling users to connect controllers, hard drives or any other peripheral when native ports on a computer may be limited. The compact recording interface contains high-quality components including nickel-plated input jacks, analog-style VU meters and a rugged aluminium casing for a powerful, professional, portable audio solution.

Each channel of the EIE I/O has a XLR-0.25" combo jack, dedicated sturdy, gain-pots and Mic/Line/Guitar switches. The EIE I/O features four discrete-design preamplifiers with 48V phantom power for use with virtually any microphones. Individual 0.25" Nickel-plated jacks found on the back of EIE I/O provide channel inserts for processing audio signals externally.

Users can monitor sessions on multiple sets of studio monitors using the four 0.25" balanced outputs, which are also Nickel-plated. Both pairs of outputs can be monitored visually with the high-quality, analog VU meters providing classic features with modern style.

For remote tracking and alternative playback, the EIE I/O has a 0.25" TRS headphone output. High quality analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters ensure that every detail of each session or performance gets captured and played back faithfully.

The EIE I/O sends and receives four audio channels on a single USB cable for simple, universal interface to a computer. The three additional USB ports allow EIE I/O to function as a hub as well, bridging other MIDI controllers and hard-drives to the computer. The bus-powered USB interface is class compliant for plug-and-play operation with Mac OS X and Windows XP, Vista and 7.

The EIE I/O features traditional MIDI In and Out jacks for playing and controlling software with keyboard and pad controllers, workstations, and other MIDI-compatible instruments.

"EIE I/O melds classic design and modern technology with solid construction for a flexible, rugged and great-sounding studio solution," said Glen Darcey, Director of Product Management, Akai Professional.

Information taken from an official press release. For more, visit Akai Professional