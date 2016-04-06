Image 1 of 5 Musikmesse 2016: Boss unveils RC-202 loop station for music making on the fly Image 2 of 5 Musikmesse 2016: Boss unveils RC-202 loop station for music making on the fly Image 3 of 5 Musikmesse 2016: Boss unveils RC-202 loop station for music making on the fly Image 4 of 5 Musikmesse 2016: Boss unveils RC-202 loop station for music making on the fly Image 5 of 5 Musikmesse 2016: Boss unveils RC-202 loop station for music making on the fly

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Boss has unveiled the RC-202 two-track desktop loop station, aimed at DJs, beatboxers and live performers.

Based on the larger RC-505, the 202 offers a similar interface and familiar functionality, but with some added features.

Four Input FX and four Track FX can be layered up at once, and you'll also be able to save your loops in real time, allowing for a faster, more seamless workflow. Those FX include delay, ring modulation, beat-slicer, filter and more.

Boss RC-202 specs:

Two simultaneous stereo phrase tracks with dedicated controls and loop status indicators

Four Input FX and four Track FX simultaneously available for processing loops with DJ and sampler-style effects

64 phrase memories (8 memories x 8 banks), each containing two phrase tracks, custom effects/playback settings, and more

Expanded external control via optional footswitches or expression pedal and MIDI

XLR mic input with phantom power, mono/stereo instrument inputs, and stereo aux input

17 onboard rhythm patterns with differing time signatures

USB for phrase import/export and DAW integration with computers